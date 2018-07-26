State Farm Agent Wins $10,000 at CARSTAR Golf Tournament

A State Farm agent has been awarded $10,000 for making a hole-in-one during a recent CARSTAR charity golf tournament. The agent, Aaron Stockton, attended the May event hosted by Omaha/Lincoln CARSTAR. Golfers were primarily local insurance agents and claims personnel.

Stockton won the money after he aced the 165-yard hole with an 8 iron at the Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland, Nebraska. This was Stockton’s first hole-in-one winning a large prize but his third total. Stockton’s foursome was composed of State Farm agents Kirk Goodnight, Corey Juma and Tom Demory. A representative of Make-A-Wish Nebraska witnessed the shot and served as the official target hole witness.

The CARSTAR golf tournament is a scramble format and has been an annual event for 16 years. The event raises money for the Nebraska Chapter of Make-A-Wish.

“I have played in the CARSTAR annual golf tournament for a few years now and it is always a great event. Obviously, no one expects to hit a hole-in-one in tournaments like this, but I was lucky enough to have that happen!” said winner Stockton. “Hopefully the news of this happening will bring more awareness to the tournament which means more money raised for Make-A-Wish Nebraska.”

Margaret Keith, marketing manager for the four Omaha CARSTAR locations, was tournament director.

“For 16 years we have bought hole-in-one insurance policies but never have had a winner. I thought it would be a miracle if it ever happened! Evidently, this was the day for a miracle for Aaron,” said Keith.