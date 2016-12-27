An article published in the Chicago Tribune states that State Farm is blaming its recent 5.9 percent increase in Illinois auto insurance rates on smart car technology.

“Cars are just getting more expensive to repair, due to the technology,” State Farm spokeswoman Missy Dundov told the newspaper.

The rate increase is the largest since 2003, when State Farm raised rates for some Illinois policyholders by an average of 14.1 percent.

State Farm also listed lower gas prices (encouraging more people to hit the road) and trends such as distracted driving as also having contributed to the rate increase.

Allstate increased Illinois auto insurance rates by an average of 6.9 percent in June.

To read the full story in the Chicago Tribune, click here.