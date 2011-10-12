Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

State Farm has changed its repair facility locator on its

consumer website to now rank Select Service shops based on

performance scores as determined by State Farm in the geographic region the

customer selects.

State Farm emphasized that the scores will not be visible

to customers and that every shop in the area the customer selects will be

listed, regardless of score. However, the shops that will be listed at the top

will be those with the best performance scores.

For example, if a customer is trying to find a Select

Service shop within 15 miles of a certain zip code, they will see a list of all

Select Service shops in that area. The shop with the best score in the area

will be listed first, the shop with the second best score will be listed

second, and so forth. State Farm said it’s possible the customer would have to

advance a page to see the bottom-ranked Select Service shops if the search area is large enough, but again, all Select Service shops in the area specified by the customer will be shown.

This is just one of several enhanced features of the repair facility locator that accompanied a redesign of both Statefarm.com and State Farm’s B2B site for shops. Before the upgrade, consumers had to enter a complete address to find a Select Service shop. Now, they can simply enter a zip code or

city. The system defaults at 15 miles, but they can contract their

search or expand it up to a 50-mile radius.

“We’re not going to list the highest performing shop

that’s 100 miles away,” said George Avery, claims consultant for State Farm. “We’re still using what’s

convenient to the customer.”

Asked if it would be possible that the score a shop has would not match the score State Farm has, Avery said

no.

“It’s all pulled from the same source,” he

said. “It’s the same data feed the repair facility uses. My guess is that

the day the shops get their update, they may go to the locator to see where

they fall in the list. But there’s no way they won’t match because it’s all

part of the same system.”

The new repair facility locator is not active yet, but Avery said it’s just a matter of time before a few last-minute items are ironed out.

As far as the state of the Select Service program, Avery said State Farm’s capacity issues still exist.

“We’ve evaluated what our capacity needs are based

on the needs of our customers and asked local management to use some tools we

have to determine how many Select Service shops they need in their given

markets,” he said. “We’re always interested in dealing with high

performers. Some repairers have improved, and if they have, we encourage them

to contact local management and share some key KPIs to give them a sense of how

they’re doing business. And then if there is a capacity need, local management

will approach them. Most local management has an ongoing dialogue with many

repairers in their neighborhood because, just because you’re not on Select

Service, doesn’t mean you’re not good. So don’t be offended if there are no

openings.”

As far as the electronic parts ordering system that State

Farm is exploring, Avery says they continue to explore that concept as they

feel it’s in the best interests of their customers and repairers.

“We want to be very transparent that we’re gathering

information and visiting people and getting their input to help us build an

application,” said Avery. “We think it will help everyone.”

