State Farm to Consolidate Facilities, Displace 4,200 Workers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

State Farm

On the heels of a $5.5 billion underwriting loss in 2016 and a massive drop in profit, State Farm said it plans to shutter 11 U.S. facilities, displacing 4,200 of the company’s nearly 70,000 workers.

Starting in 2018, State Farm said it will close 11 facilities in eight states, shifting the work to the company’s headquarters in Bloomington, Ill., and its offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and other existing sites in the United States.

State Farm noted that the 4,200 workers “will continue to have job opportunities in other State Farm locations.”

“We understand the decision to exit these facilities directly affects our employees and their communities,” said Mary Schmidt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “While the exits will begin in 2018 and continue over several years, we are announcing this decision now in order to give employees time to make personal and professional decisions. The company will continue to have a strong local presence in these communities through our agents and local claims employees.”

State Farm said its decision is an effort “to best serve customers by gaining efficiency through streamlining and improving processes, leveraging technology and concentrating employees in larger locations.”

“In order to adapt to the changing needs of our customers and continue to provide the remarkable service that our customers expect, we must continue to manage our business efficiently,”  Schmidt added.

The 11 facilities, and their dates for closing, are:

  • Parsippany, N.J. (2018)
  • Petaluma, Calif. (2018)
  • Kalamazoo, Mich. (2019)
  • Irving, Calif. (2019)
  • Tulsa, Okla. (2019)
  • Indianapolis (2020)
  • Medley, Fla. (2020)
  • Downers Grove, Ill. (2020)
  • West Lafayette, Ind. (2020)
  • Bakersfield, Calif. (2021)
  • Frederick, Md. (2021)

Earlier in the year, State Farm reported a total underwriting loss of $5.5 billion for full-year 2016, including a $7 billion underwriting loss on auto insurance. Net income dropped from $6.2 billion in 2015 to $400 million.

  • Ken G.

    I can think of a couple of names I would like to add to the list.

    • Mike Maddox

      I know a lot of them. State farm is the worst insurance company out their . I hope they get whats coming them !

  • Jim Byron

    No one wants to see people who I believe go to work and want to do a good job be displaced and I do wish them well. They are “To Big To Fail” we all know this. However, the horrible service they are providing these days for people who don’t want to be put into that Select Service process is making it very difficult for them to remain a powerhouse in this market, with arbitrary 15% reduction in labor rate reimbursement and the use of the worst possible choices of used and aftermarket parts they can possibly write. They say one thing about training and safe quality repairs then do a 180 write the cheapest possible things just to squeak by.

  • Danny May

    No surprise here! Hate it for the employees & their families. From a long-time Collision Repair Shop Owner standpoint (non DRP for State Farm) this has been coming for at least the past 5 years. We noticed the State Farm Adjusters first priority was to cut our sheets down no matter what we wrote, and with a sense of urgency! In our area (Southern Ohio, Indiana) they practice “steering” like it’s a Law that our customers (and Claimants) must have the vehicle repaired at one of their Preferred Service shops. Always sparked an argument that was unnecessary. Policy holders are dropping them after a terrible claim experience.

