State Farm Cutting 500 Positions from IT Workforce

As part of a realignment of its information technology department, State Farm will reduce its IT workforce by approximately 500 positions, according to a Chicago Tribune article.

The insurance company is cutting around 890 IT jobs at its Bloomington, Ill., headquarters, according to the Chicago Tribune article. However, State Farm is adding approximately 380 IT positions at its offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, for a net reduction of around 500 IT jobs.

For more, read the Chicago Tribune article.

