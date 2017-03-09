State Farm, Openbay Create Online Auto Repair Marketplace

From Tire Review

State Farm and Openbay have teamed up to offer an online marketplace for auto repair where vehicle owners can compare quotes for services and book an appointment online.

The online tool is available to both State Farm customers and non-customers. Through its nationwide network of auto-repair centers, Openbay will provide special offers and incentives for people to book vehicle service.

“This alliance provides car owners an efficient, modern way to get their vehicles serviced, leveraging the latest technologies found nowhere else in the auto-care industry,” said Rob Infantino, CEO and founder of Openbay. “Receiving a stamp of approval from the nation’s largest auto-insurance company is a badge of honor for the Openbay team; it affirms our proven track record and commitment to customer satisfaction.”

To access the online auto repair marketplace, motorists can visit Openbay.com/statefarm and choose or describe the services needed. Than, local repair shops in the Openbay Network will review the service request and respond with quotes to complete the work.

Users can then compare quotes (includes parts, labor and taxes), and select a service provider based on proximity, customer reviews, and price. Users can then schedule an appointment via Openbay.