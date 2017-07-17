Stephen Regan to lead Automotive Service Association Massachusetts/Rhode Island Affiliate

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that ASA-Massachusetts/Rhode Island is the association’s newest affiliate.

The affiliate’s executive director will be Stephen Regan, who has been involved in the collision and mechanical repair community since 1999.

“He has an impressive record of working in the best interests of our combined industry in Massachusetts, New England and nationally,” ASA said in a news release.

Regan’s industry experience “will ensure that repairers in ASA-MA/RI are well-represented,” added Dan Risley, ASA’s president and executive director.

“He has a history of leading repairers in Massachusetts, and we are excited to have someone with his credentials as part of the ASA family,” Risley said. “ASA is committed to growing its base of state affiliates, and ASA-MA/RI improves our representation in the Northeast.”

ASA members in Massachusetts and Rhode Island now will have the convenience of a locally staffed office and executive director, improved local communications, increased advocacy on regional issues, monthly in-state meetings, regional newsletter, local training seminars and more, the association noted.

The local ASA-MA/RI office will be located in Norwell, Mass.

“The establishment of ASA- Massachusetts/Rhode Island is an important step in ASA’s commitment to ensure service and repair professionals throughout the United States have the representation and support they need to be competitive in today’s constantly changing repair industry,” Regan said. “I am honored that ASA chose me to lead this effort, and I look forward to putting my many years of experience in association management and advocacy to work for repairers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”