Still Time to Support Veterans Through 3M’s Hire Our Heroes Program

It’s not too late to purchase a 2017 “Hire Our Heroes” calendar in support of military veterans and their families.

Shops can purchase a 2017 calendar with a $200 donation to the 3M Hire Our Heroes program. Through the program, the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and the Collision Repair Education Foundation have donated more than $750,000 since 2013 toward scholarships and tool grants for more than 210 military veterans and their families.

This is the second year that the two organizations have offered the “Hire Our Heroes” calendar. With the $200 donation, designated to the 3M Hire Our Heroes fund, shops not only give to a worthy cause but also receive the commemorative calendar, which contains approximately $1,700 worth of monthly deals on 3M products.

In 2016, the initiative raised $210,000 for scholarships and tool grants distributed to military veterans and their family members who are studying collision repair.

Those who make a $200 donation will be able to take advantage of exclusive free offers on a wide array of 3M products, such as the 3M PPS Sun Gun II light kit, 3M power tools, 3M masking tape, 3M Cubitron II abrasives and other 3M products.

In addition, when a shop participates in all 12 months of promotional offers, they will qualify to receive a sample of new products introduced by the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division in 2018. The first 500 people to make the $200 donation also will receive a “Hire Our Heroes” replica hood designed by automotive designer Chip Foose.

Each month, shops receive an email with the information they need to redeem the coupon for the free products, based on their qualifying purchases, and made on one invoice.