September 17, 2009

STRANGE BUT TRUE: Repairer Hopes to Bring ‘Graveyard Carz’ to Life

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

At body shops, cars are brought back from the dead every day, but an Oregon shop owner is banking that his spin on the process will net him his own TV show.

Mark Worman, owner of Welby’s Car Care in Springfield, Ore., spent $25,000 filming a pilot episode of his show “Graveyard Carz,” which documents his six-man crew’s painstaking, months-long restoration of a 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda.

The show is a cross between “American Chopper” – with Worman as the gruff ringleader – and the PBS program “History Detectives,” the Register-Guard reported. In an online clip, Worman is showed arguing on the phone with a stubborn employee who doesn’t want to come to work because he’s mad at Worman. The pilot of “Graveyard Carz” also documents Worman tracking down the ‘Cuda’s original owners and scouring the junkyard he resurrected the car from for original parts.

The newspaper says 47-year-old Worman – who never graduated high school and has been working on cars since he was a teenager – has a big enough ego to believe “Graveyard Carz” could be television gold, but an Oregon producer told the newspaper that it’s very difficult to move from pilot episode to full-time series.

From start to finish, producing the “Graveyard Carz” pilot took about two years.

Visit www.graveyardcarz.com to watch a preview of the show and to be linked to more “Graveyard Carz” video clips.

Show Full Article