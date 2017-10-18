Student Registration Tops 1,000 for CREF’s Three Remaining Fall Career Fairs

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that it expects more than 1,000 students pursuing a career in the automotive service or collision industry at its three remaining career fair events in 2017.

Employers at collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers will have the opportunity during the career fair to take employment applications and interview potential new employees who have participated in collision repair and automotive mechanical repair training programs.

The three career fairs, held in conjunction with ASE, will be held at:

Mason, Mich. – Wilson Talent Center (Nov. 13)

Minneapolis – Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park Campus (Nov. 15)

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus State Community College (Dec. 1)

“We look forward to ending our 2017 career fair schedule on a strong note with events taking place in Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development at the foundation. “As several of these will bring together collision and auto service students from around the state, we anticipate nearly 1,500 total students to be in attendance with these events. To continue this work into 2018, we are also finalizing our spring schedule of career fairs that will include cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, St. Louis, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston and Greensboro.”

Collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers interested in participating in these events should contact Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244.