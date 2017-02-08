Study: Ford Vehicles Retain Most Value Among Top-Selling U.S. Brands

Among the 13 top-selling brands in the United States, Ford retains the most value, according to a new study by Carspring, an online used-car dealership.

According to the study results, Fords have a devaluation rate of 41.85 percent after 34,700 miles. On the other end of the spectrum, Chevrolets have a devaluation rate of 56.71 percent for the same usage.

Carspring conducted the study to get a better understanding of the depreciation of second-hand cars around the globe. The Global Used Car Price Index 2017 offers an overview of the value of various brands across different economic regions and car markets.

