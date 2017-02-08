Body Shop Business
News/Used Car Values
ago

Study: Ford Vehicles Retain Most Value Among Top-Selling U.S. Brands

Among the 13 top-selling brands in the United States, Ford retains the most value, according to a new study by Carspring, an online used-car dealership.

According to the study results, Fords have a devaluation rate of 41.85 percent after 34,700 miles. On the other end of the spectrum, Chevrolets have a devaluation rate of 56.71 percent for the same usage.

Carspring conducted the study to get a better understanding of the depreciation of second-hand cars around the globe. The Global Used Car Price Index 2017 offers an overview of the value of various brands across different economic regions and car markets.

For more, read “Carspring Study Reveals Which Car Brands Best Retain Value In The US” in sister publication Aftermarket News.

