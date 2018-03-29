Subaru: 2019 Forester to Have Distracted-Driving Safety Feature on Touring Model

The 2019 Subaru Forester will offer a distracted-driving safety system as a standard feature on the SUV’s Touring model.

“As an industry leader in safety, Subaru has developed DriverFocus, a state-of-the-art system to help address distracted driving for both new and experienced drivers,” the automaker said.

DriverFocus is a driver-monitoring system that uses facial-recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction. DriverFocus works with Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist technology to reduce the chance of an accident, according to Subaru.

DriverFocus also can recognize up to five drivers and remember their presets for seat position, climate, multifunction display and more, according to the automaker.

Subaru introduced the fifth-generation Forester at the New York International Auto Show.

The Forester’s new platform integrates the latest version of the Subaru ring-shaped reinforcement frame design, “proven over nearly two decades to provide excellent occupant collision protection,” Subaru noted.

All versions of the 2019 Forester come standard with EyeSight driver-assist technology, which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.