Subaru Certified Collision Network to Open Enrollment to Independent Collision Centers Nationwide

Subaru of America, Inc. has announced that the Subaru Certified Collision Network (SCCN), designed to ensure the proper training and equipment necessary to restore vehicles to original factory specifications, will open enrollment to independent collision centers across the country starting Jan. 1, 2019. After a successful pilot in March 2018, and retailer enrollment in June 2018, Subaru is ready to begin adding independent collision centers to the newly formed Subaru Certified Collision Network. By adding more collision centers outside of the retailer network, Subaru will grow its footprint in the collision industry and better serve its owners by providing safe and proper repairs in more locations.

Subaru has partnered with Wadsworth International’s team of experienced business growth professionals to help administer the initiative, ensuring that each collision center passes a rigorous audit and meets all necessary criteria. This includes I-CAR Gold Class status, proper tools specifications, outstanding customer service, accurate documentation procedures and the use of Genuine Subaru Collision Parts, which are identically engineered to meet the same strict safety and quality standards as the original equipment used to manufacture the vehicle.

Subaru states that one key differentiator that sets the SCCN apart from other vehicle manufacturers’ certification programs is the requirement that all certified collision centers participate in at least one volunteer event throughout the year with a local 501(c)3 non-profit of their choosing. This aligns with the Subaru Love Promise, which is the automaker’s vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru and to support its communities and customers nationwide.

“Providing safe and proper repairs for our customers is the Subaru Certified Collision Network’s top priority,” said John Lancaster, national wholesale parts manager, Subaru of America, Inc. “We understand Subaru drivers love their vehicles, often purchasing for safety and handing beloved vehicles down to their children. We believe we have a responsibility to ensure Subaru vehicles are fixed properly so they remain as safe and reliable as the day they were purchased.”

For more information, visit www.subarucertifiedcollision.com. If you are a collision center interested in enrolling, email [email protected].