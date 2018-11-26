Subaru Joins SCRS as Corporate Member

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Subaru of America, Inc., has become the newest OEM to pledge a membership in support of the association’s activities.

“It is important for Subaru of America to become a member of SCRS early in our Certified Collision Network’s development and take an active role in the collision repair community,” said John Lancaster, national wholesale parts manager, Subaru of America, Inc. “Safety is one of our core brand tenets, and promoting safe and proper repairs is a natural fit for us. We at Subaru have found SCRS to be an excellent resource of experts whose values align with ours, and we would like SCRS members to know that we are here to listen and learn, and are open to any feedback they would like to provide to us.”

To increase access to the correct repair documentation, Subaru provides Subaru Certified Collision Centers with complimentary subscriptions to the Subaru Technical Information System (STIS), which houses the automaker’s repair procedures. Subaru also prioritizes maintaining current position statements and providing new positions as technology warrants to help ensure that vehicles are repaired correctly.

“As collision repairers, having accurate information to be able to accomplish a thorough, documented and proper repair for the vehicle owner is paramount,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “It’s been really rewarding to watch Subaru develop their program with an absolute focus on listening to the industry and providing the informational resources necessary to protect the consumer. There is an iconic culture around their brand, and so much of that culture revolves around the people who step into the vehicle, and the ability to keep them safe and pursuing adventure in their lives. Our job as repairers is to restore that safety, protection and confidence, and it is so much easier with the support and involvement of companies like Subaru.”

“We at Subaru of America are continuously striving for ways to ensure safe and proper repairs on our vehicles,” said Lancaster. “We’ve found that independent collision centers are one of the best references for such improvements, and SCRS creates a unified voice which helps automotive manufacturers to identify opportunities to assist automakers, as well as the industry as a whole.”

For example, as a result of SCRS membership feedback, Subaru recently updated their scanning position statement.

In addition to repair-specific information, philanthropic initiatives remain high on the automaker’s priority list. Subaru U, which helps young people find a career track in the automotive industry, is one such initiative. Subaru supports educational and vocational programs across the country, with the intent of addressing the industry-wide struggle for qualified technicians.

“We’d like to expand our efforts into the collision industry, as well as educate and grow the Subaru family,” said Lancaster.

Added SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung, “When you look at SCRS’ objectives to educate, inform and represent, there are just so many really fundamental connections between the work that Subaru is doing and what is important to SCRS as an organization. To know that there is an open door, a receptive ear and a desire to collaborate to help our industry better serve the people who find themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of an accident is so important, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to enjoy that type of relationship with Subaru.”

