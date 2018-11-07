SkillsUSA to Participate in “Giving Tuesday”

SkillsUSA has announced its participation in the annual national day of giving, #GivingTuesday, that will take place on Nov. 27 this year.

Entering its seventh year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

By donating to SkillsUSA, companies and individuals can have an impact on the organization and the future workforce.

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to America’s skills gap. Donations will support more than 300,000 students who SkillsUSA is equipping right now with technical training and the 21st century competencies needed to excel. These SkillsUSA graduates will arrive on the job ready to work on Day One.

This #GivingTuesday, any donation made will be matched by CareerSafe.