Survey Finds Half of Consumers Connect to the Internet in Their Cars

From aftermarketNews.com

Metova, a global provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT solutions, has announced the results of a survey revealing consumer sentiment regarding “the connected car.” Metova commissioned the survey of more than 1,200 of its U.S. customers about their experience with technology in their vehicles.

More than half of respondents to the survey own a car that connects to the internet – either direct or via phone – while two-thirds said they would switch to a different entertainment service if that service was readily available in their new vehicle.

Other key findings of the survey included:

More than half of respondents have a 2014 or newer vehicle

80 percent are happy with the technology currently available in their car

Two out of three respondents would switch from their current entertainment service provider of choice to one that was included with their vehicle

Streaming music services are gaining on FM radio with 33 percent of consumers preferring streaming versus 37 percent who still choose FM radio – primarily for convenience over content

Eighty-eight percent of consumers value new technology in their vehicles

One out of five new car shoppers would walk away from a potential new purchase that featured everything they wanted in a car (price, brand, design, power, MPG, etc.) if it didn’t have the latest connected technology included.

“This information from consumers demonstrates we have reached a tipping point on adoption and expectation for technology in the car,” said Josh Smith, CEO at Metova. “At Metova, we work with our partners throughout the world to understand their vision for connected car and home solutions to provide a complete technological path along with ongoing support to surpass their goal.”

For an infographic with more detail on the survey findings, visit Metova.com/infographic-the-connected-car.