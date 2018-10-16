Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

A 43-year-old man has been charged in a shootout at a Birmingham, Ala., auto body shop that left him and the business owner wounded by the gunfire, according to an article by AL.com.

Jerry Cortez Poole has been charged with second-degree assault, according to jail records, after he shot at body shop owner Robert Colvert III. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, inside Colvert’s shop, R.C.’s Collision Paint and Body.

In an interview with AL.com, Colvert said Poole had owned another repair shop across town but had recently been robbed. Colvert agreed to let Poole use his shop’s equipment for a fee to finish the two vehicles he had been working on.

After Poole finished work on one of the cars and Colvert asked for his cut, Colvert said that Poole stopped showing up and replying to messages. When he returned to pick up the second car, Colvert said he confronted Poole and told him he needed to pay his fee. Instead, Poole became agitated and later stormed back into the body shop with a handgun.

Colvert III was hit twice, in the hip and buttocks areas. Colvert said he pulled his handgun on Poole and hit him twice as well, and underwent surgery for his injuries.

