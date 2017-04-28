Body Shop Business
Symach to Debut ‘Future Center’ During autopromotec Show

Symach, a Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer of paint-drying systems and other body shop technology, said it will debut its new “Future Center” during the autopromotec show.

During the show, scheduled for May 24-28 in Bologna, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the 16,000-square-foot facility, which features Symach’s state-of-the-art technical solutions, a photo gallery, a high-tech classroom and a cafeteria, according to the company.

The open house will take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on May 25 and 26. Attendees will leave autopromotec on a Symach bus that will take them to Symach’s facility and then back to the show.

The Future Center also will be open for a private visit and demo sessions on May 23 and 24.

To register, visit the Symach website. For more details on the event or to book private visits and demo sessions, email [email protected] or [email protected].

