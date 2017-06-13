Symach Delivers Eighth Body Shop to Gemini Australia

Symach announced it has delivered the eighth new body shop to Gemini Australia in the last three years. The shop is 30,000 square feet and will produce 30 repairs per day. It was installed in March and is now fully operational.

Symach supplied to Gemini all the equipment, including:

One FixLine conveyor KombiTron for 20 repairs per day

One FixLine conveyor SprayTron for 10 repairs per day, with robots for drying paint

