Symach ‘Future Center’ Has Been Busy Since Opening in March

Symach, a Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer of spraybooths and other paint equipment, said its “Future Center” has been buzzing with activity since opening in March.

Located inside its Bologna headquarters, the 16,000-square-foot training and research center is equipped with all of Symach’s body shop systems and includes a photo gallery of Symach customers, video equipment and a cafeteria.

The facility has hosted AkzoNobel, BASF and Sherwin-Williams, as the paint vendors came to test their products on Symach’s equipment.

As part of its grand opening in March, the Future Center hosted an event with AkzoNobel aimed at introducing Symach’s DryTronic technology to AkzoNobel’s Canadian customers. Symach received “a lot of great feedback on our technology, which is spreading in the Canadian market,” the company said.

In July, the Future Center hosted the BASF paint engineering team of Davy Roels and Rikke Demeyer from BASF Coatings Belgium and Kees Verdaasdonk from BASF Coatings headquarters in Munster, Germany, to test BASF’s Glasurit and R-M paint lines on the Symach DryTronic system. The visit resulted in BASF approving the system.

In August, a group of Sherwin-Williams engineers from the United States – Michael Pellett, Drew Kirkland, Bill Quinones and Bill Papczun – came to test their company’s products on the Symach DryTronic system. During the review, the system met all of Sherwin-Williams’ standards to optimize the use of its products on Symach equipment, according to Symach.

