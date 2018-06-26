Symach Partners with Alphabet Italia Fleet Management SpA

Symach announced that it has formed a partnership with Alphabet Italia Fleet Management SpA, the BMW Group’s car rental company, to support its Alphabet Point collision shop network in achieving quality repair, production efficiency and speed of delivery to the customer.

The announcement was made at the 9th edition of the Convention Alphabet, “Operational Excellence,” dedicated to Alphabet Points and held in Ragusa June 7-8.

Symach Srl, which manufactures auto body equipment and has installed the FixLine production process in more than 90 shops worldwide, will make available to Alphabet’s network its own technological know-how and its own organization for the study of customized solutions for the design of new collision repair shops and the upgrade of existing ones, including consulting and training on Symach repair processes.

“Alphabet is an excellent partner with whom we share the objectives to be achieved in terms of quality, efficiency and speed that are the foundation of Symach philosophy and process,” said Osvaldo Bergaglio, founder and president of Symach. “The process, the layout and the technology of Symach can allow the collision shops of the Alphabet Point network to easily obtain the results that Alphabet expects, because while maintaining the already high quality of the service, they want to be more competitive in the offer of rental cars on the Italian territory.

Added Roberto Sticca, operations director of Alphabet Italia Fleet Management S.p.A., “The partnership with Symach is complementing the one already consolidated with AkzoNobel/Sikkens and represents a further step forward in the research path of service excellence in terms of both performance and strategy integration. I am convinced that this partnership will bring great benefits to all the parties involved, because the know-how in product development and the efficiency of the processes are key factors for the quality of the service we want to offer our customers.”