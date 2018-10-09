Body Shop Business
Take a Survey and Be Entered for a Chance to Win a $250 Gift Card!

BodyShop Business announced it has launched its annual CRASH (Collision Repair Automotive Survey of Purchasing Habits) survey and is asking the collision repair industry to participate.

Your answers will help us produce content that will help you increase your revenue, customer satisfaction, quality and throughput.

The survey should only take about 5 minutes of your time, your answers will be kept anonymous and results will only be reported in the aggregate.

After completing this survey, you can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of a $250 gift card or one of 10 $50 gift cards (from a selection that includes Amazon, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Olive Garden, Target and Walmart).

To take the survey, click here.

