Team PRP Automotive Recycling Network Adds Three Partner Locations

Team PRP’s automotive recycling network continues to expand its nationwide footprint with the addition of three recycling-facility partners, the organization said.

The newest locations to join with the organization are Carolina Salvage of Rock Hill, S.C.; Wayne Auto Salvage of Goldsboro, N.C.; and ABC Auto Parts of Riverdale, Ill. Each location is “ideally situated” near major metropolitan areas – Charlotte, Raleigh and Chicago – Team PRP noted.

“I could not be more excited to announce the addition of three more fantastic facilities,” said Mark Gamble, executive director of Team PRP. “Over the course of the last two years, Team PRP has added more than 20 new facilities. From the moment we began our earnest expansion, we have focused diligently on a quality-over-quantity mantra. There is no doubt we have strongly adhered to this objective, as we continue to add to the ‘Premium’ designated in the Team PRP name.”

All Team PRP members must meet strict standards required of all member facilities, undergoing a stringent vetting process and peer review.

“Further augmenting Team PRP’s high-quality network of parts trading and transporting, the addition of these newest top-tier facility locations will result in an increase in parts availability as well as providing greater efficiency and faster delivery times –providing great benefit to repairers and repair customers alike,” Team PRP added.

With more than 130 facilities and 6 million parts in inventory, Team PRP is the largest national network of independent auto recyclers, supplying the mechanical and collision repair industries.