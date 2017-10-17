Team PRP Automotive Recycling Partners Mobilize to Assist with Disaster-Relief Efforts

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, Team PRP partners around the United States mobilized swiftly with an efficient strategy to offer assistance to those in urgent need.

Immediately following Hurricane Harvey’s destructive impact in Texas, Team PRP locations gathered critical supplies and – utilizing their own transportation network – began shipping donations to a member facility, Snyder’s Auto Salvage, in Holland, Texas.

As Snyder’s employees received each delivery, items such as bottled water, household supplies and diapers were sorted and taken to various Texas charities and service organizations for distribution.

With an overwhelmingly generous and rapid response from their partners, Team PRP was able to shift its intended support to include the thousands in Florida and Puerto Rico who were experiencing similar destruction following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. All Pro Auto Parts in Auburndale, Fla., like Snyder’s in Texas, took on the monumental and ongoing task of accepting numerous tractor-trailer loads of donations.

Phil Riffel, owner of All Pro Auto Parts, noted how remarkable it was that Team PRP partners “were able to do so much, so quickly.” Riffel initially worked with local churches and charity collection points that provided aid to those in Florida, but he soon was able to transport more donations to a port in Jacksonville where the desperately needed items are shipped by barge to Puerto Rico.

Team PRP transportation providers, Out Of The Box and Midwest Auto Transport, played a big role in the relief efforts as well, as they generously donated their time and services, Team PRP noted.

“It has been great to observe our partners and our suppliers working together to serve one another and their customers, and now we seem them going even further to serve those in our community who are in need,” said Mark Canapa, Team PRP’s director of logistics, who acted as the coordinator of the relief efforts. “This enormous charitable effort certainly exemplifies the true spirit of Team PRP.”