Technical Guides Cover Fundamental Principles of Pneumatic Tools

Chicago Pneumatic recently introduced a series of “Expert Corner” technical guides to help improve pneumatic tool performance and workplace safety.

Aimed at specifiers and users of pneumatic tools in the automotive, construction, fabrication and manufacturing industries, each guide has been compiled by a Chicago Pneumatic expert and offers practical advice for selecting, using and maintaining a particular type of pneumatic tool.

“We’re committed to developing and delivering pneumatic tools that offer great performance, durability and comfort,” said Louis Clement, vice president of Chicago Pneumatic. “Sharing our expertise with our customers through a series of Expert Technical Guides is a logical next step in guaranteeing that they get the most out of their pneumatic tools, through correct selection, application and maintenance.”

First in the series is, “What Gives Power To Your Impact Wrench?” Starting with some fundamental principles, the guide explains how impact wrenches work and defines the impact mechanisms involved. It also explains the differences between soft and hard joints and how this affects tool selection.

“Operator comfort can vary significantly depending on the job in hand, the torque range and the power,” said Christophe Rouxel, technical support expert at Chicago Pneumatic. “The application will also determine the impact mechanism design, in terms of weight, vibration, speed and durability. Understanding all these influencing factors is key to getting the best out of your tool.”

A free download of “What Gives Power To Your Impact Wrench?” is available on Chicago Pneumatic’s website.