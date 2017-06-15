Body Shop Business
TEKNA Primer Spray Gun Produces Large Spray Patterns with Even Material Distribution

The new TEKNA Primer spray gun from DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing is designed to spray all types of primers, surfacers, fillers and polyesters. TEKNA Primer is the latest edition to a series of material-specific, premium spray guns from DeVilbiss.

The TEKNA Primer gun comes with all-new high-efficiency and HVLP air caps, and produces large spray patterns with even material distribution.

The lightweight gun is anodized inside and out for corrosion and scratch resistance. All TEKNA Primer kits will include PR10 (HE) and PR30 (HVLP) air caps, a 900 cc aluminum cup and gun wrench. Three kit options will be available, with fluid tip sizes ranging from 1.4 mm to 2.5 mm.

The new TEKNA Primer guns will begin shipping on June 21 and are now available for pre-order in the United States and Canada

