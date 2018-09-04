Terrence Hahn Officially Joins Axalta as CEO

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. announced that Terrence Hahn has officially joined the company as CEO, succeeding Charlie Shaver, who will continue at Axalta as non-executive chairman. Hahn will also serve on Axalta’s board of directors, expanding the board’s size from eight to nine directors. Axalta previously announced this transition on July 25, 2018.

“My career experiences at Honeywell and Air Products and living in Asia, Europe and the Americas have built my passion for delivering value to stakeholders every day,” said Hahn. “Innovative offerings, exceptional customer service and efficient operations from an extraordinarily talented team will continue to be hallmarks of Axalta as we drive both organic and inorganic growth. I am excited about the bright and bold future ahead of us.”

Added Shaver, “The board and I are very confident in Terrence’s expertise and welcome him as Axalta’s next CEO. It was my honor and privilege to serve as Axalta’s CEO for more than five years. As chairman, I look forward to working with Terrence as he takes over as CEO of Axalta.”