Tesla CEO Says Some Tesla-Owned Body Shops Completing Repairs in Less Than 24 Hours
In a series of tweets, Musk talks about the success he has seen in just the short time the shops have been open.
The article also included comments from Ron Arth, the owner of Oakland, Calif., repair shop George V. Arth & Son, who told CNBC he’s unsure how Tesla can repair vehicles without waiting for insurance approvals, unless it’s willing to do work for free or temporarily carry the cost on its books while it works out approvals.
“Collision repair shops have to document everything we do, and justify it in order to get paid for the repairs,” he told CNBC.
“I think the whole concept of Tesla is awesome, ideologically, and a lot of manufacturers are chasing their designs,” Arth told CNBC. “But I think they need to revisit how to deal with collision repair shops of any kind, certified, independent, whatever.”
To read the full article, click here.