Tesla CEO Says Some Tesla-Owned Body Shops Completing Repairs in Less Than 24 Hours

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is currently fulfilling its promise to bring most collision repairs in-house and is succeeding too. according to an article by CNBC.
That promise was first made during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in June which followed complaints of long repair times by customers and similar complaints due to lack of parts by collision repair professionals.

In a series of tweets, Musk talks about the success he has seen in just the short time the shops have been open.

Musk also made comments on Twitter towards the quality of the repair:
Musk also suggested that Tesla has an advantage over outside collision repair shops when it comes to timely service. “Outside repair shops are jack of all trades, which means supporting 1000’s of makes & models. Tesla collision repair specializes in three,” he wrote. “Having all parts in stock & not waiting for insurance approval also make a world of difference.”

 

The article also included comments from Ron Arth, the owner of Oakland, Calif., repair shop George V. Arth & Son, who told CNBC he’s unsure how Tesla can repair vehicles without waiting for insurance approvals, unless it’s willing to do work for free or temporarily carry the cost on its books while it works out approvals.

“Collision repair shops have to document everything we do, and justify it in order to get paid for the repairs,” he told CNBC.

“I think the whole concept of Tesla is awesome, ideologically, and a lot of manufacturers are chasing their designs,” Arth told CNBC. “But I think they need to revisit how to deal with collision repair shops of any kind, certified, independent, whatever.”

