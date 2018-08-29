Body Shop Business
Events/texas auto body trade show
ago

Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days to Feature Attorney Todd Tracy

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Spectra Premium's Aftermarket Division Announces Organizational Changes

Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days to Feature Attorney Todd Tracy

TechForce Foundation Launches New ‘Because I’m a Tech’ Campaign

Allstate Unveils America's Best Drivers for 2018

Spectra Premium Acquires Swedish Fuel Systems Facilities

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

CCC Introduces CCC OEM Care with Participation from Eight OEMs

The 4th Annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days is getting ready to offer a big Texas welcome to vendors and attendees Sept. 14-17 at the historic Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Some of the show highlights include:
  • Sign-up for the General Motors repair network at the Mitchell booth
  • Meet Todd Tracy and see his crash-test cars on the show floor
  • Live recalibration demonstrations on the show floor
  • 3M DEMO Truck – 53 feet of interactive, hands-on body shop training
  • Gasoline Alley highlighting OEs on the show floor
  • OE panel discussion on certification, repair procedures and more
  • Saturday classic car show

The event kicks off Thursday with an association leaders meeting in the afternoon that will bring all regions of Texas and other regional principals together, followed by a reception. Every morning will feature a continental breakfast and coffee on the trade show floor. A full slate of education and trade show activity fills the next two-and-a-half days. On Sunday morning, there will be an early-morning Collision Industry Church Service.

To view the full schedule of educational sessions, click here.
Admission for technicians is free. A full ticket for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show is $100. To register, click here. For more information, call Janet Chaney at (480) 720-2565.
Show Full Article