Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days to Feature Attorney Todd Tracy

The 4th Annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days is getting ready to offer a big Texas welcome to vendors and attendees Sept. 14-17 at the historic Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Some of the show highlights include:

Sign-up for the General Motors repair network at the Mitchell booth

Meet Todd Tracy and see his crash-test cars on the show floor

Live recalibration demonstrations on the show floor

3M DEMO Truck – 53 feet of interactive, hands-on body shop training

Gasoline Alley highlighting OEs on the show floor

OE panel discussion on certification, repair procedures and more

Saturday classic car show

The event kicks off Thursday with an association leaders meeting in the afternoon that will bring all regions of Texas and other regional principals together, followed by a reception. Every morning will feature a continental breakfast and coffee on the trade show floor. A full slate of education and trade show activity fills the next two-and-a-half days. On Sunday morning, there will be an early-morning Collision Industry Church Service.

To view the full schedule of educational sessions, click here