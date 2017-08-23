Body Shop Business
Legal/Texas
Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

Matthew and Marcia Seebachan, the couple suing a Dallas body shop for allegedly botching a roof repair on their vehicle, have dropped a related lawsuit against State Farm.

The Seebachans provided no explanation for their request to have the case dismissed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The move comes only two weeks after the Seebachans’ attorney, Todd Tracy, filed the lawsuit, which proclaimed that State Farm was “a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde creature that turns into the ‘neighbor from hell.’”

“State Farm secretly and covertly plays Russian Roulette with its customers and the public by forcing body shops to choose their profits over the safety of the motoring public,” Tracy said in a news release announcing the filing of the lawsuit in early August.

The lawsuit alleged that State Farm strong-armed John Eagle Collision Center into using an adhesive to replace the hail-damaged roof of the Seebachans’ 2010 Honda Fit before they owned it. Honda’s repair specifications call for the roof to be welded.

The shoddy repair exacerbated their injuries when the Seebachans were involved in a 2013 collision, the couple alleged in the State Farm lawsuit and contends in a separate lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center of Dallas.

The John Eagle lawsuit includes some unflattering testimony from Boyce Willis, the body shop director, who asserted that the shop’s repair procedures are “guided by insurance.”

“So … if you brought your car into my shop, right, the insurance company’s going to dictate what – how we’re going to repair your car,” Willis said in a deposition.

Tracy responded by asking: “[A]s a certified body shop … the insurance company cannot trump the OEM specifications, correct, sir?”

“Yes, they can,” Willis answered. “By not paying the bill.”

  • The Wreck Fixer

    The Body Shop Director is digging a powerfully deep hole for his employer (and will ultimately break them) with those silly comments. Unfortunately, he isn’t alone. His comments represent a lot of this industry and the lack of common sense and knowledge that is out there repairing cars.

    • Alan

      I agree. $1,000,000 seems like a bargain for what these people are going through due to John Eagle’s negligence. March this couple in front of a jury and I suspect John Eagle will end up paying a heck of a lot more than one million. I’m actually shocked the the Willis fellow is still employed after his deposition.

      • The Wreck Fixer

        Maybe the owners believe in the same concepts. The culture of the shop is often set by the owners, what they instill, and who they allow to run their show.

