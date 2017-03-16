Body Shop Business
News/Legislation
ago

Texas House Approves Texting-and-Driving Ban

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Insurance Exec Joe Laurentino Receives I-CAR Founder’s Award

Axalta Invites Collision Repair Shops to Experience Innovative Tools at NORTHEAST 2017

ITW Automotive Aftermarket Names Steven Levine Vice President and General Manager of ITW EVERCOAT

PPG Debuts TouchMix XI Touchscreen Computer

Texas House Approves Texting-and-Driving Ban

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Popular Collision Repair Speaker Mike Anderson to Debut ‘Disassembly Best Practices’ at Northeast 2017

Texas bill would ban texting and driving.

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s the approach Texas lawmakers are taking in their effort to make it illegal to text and drive.

A bipartisan bill that would implement a statewide texting-and-driving ban passed in the Texas House by a 113-32 vote.

House Bill 62 would make it illegal for motorists to read, write or send text messages on handheld phones while driving, unless the vehicle is stopped. Texting and driving would be a misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders.

The bill also proposes to add a section on the dangers of texting and driving to the state’s driving exam.

This is the fourth consecutive session that Rep. Tom Craddick has sponsored the bill, which now heads to the Texas Senate.

Texas Sen. Judith Zaffirini is sponsoring a Senate version of the bill for the fifth session in a row. A texting-and-driving bill cleared the Texas House and Senate in 2011, but then-Gov. Rick Perry vetoed the legislation.

 

 

Show Full Article