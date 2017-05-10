Texas Senate Passes Bill that Would Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

A bill that would eliminate the Lone Star State’s vehicle safety inspection program has made it through the Texas Senate and now moves to the Texas House.

Texas Senate Bill 1588, which would institute an “inspection program replacement fee” in lieu of the state’s inspection program, passed by a vote of 27-4 on May 4.

The companion bill, House Bill 3995, had its first reading in the House on May 9.

As the bill advances through the Texas Legislature, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) warned: “The time to stop these bills and save Texas’s safety inspection program is growing short.”

“Time is of the essence for automotive repairers in Texas to contact their state legislators in opposition to these bills,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “Policymakers in Texas need to know that this inspection program is important for the safety of the motoring public. There are now 15 state programs in the U.S. Studies continue to demonstrate that these programs prevent accidents, injuries and deaths on our highways as compared to states that do not have programs.”

As always, the association said it encourages all interested parties in Texas to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in opposition to the bills.