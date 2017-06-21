Body Shop Business
Equipment and Tool Institute’s Automotive Components White Paper Now Available

The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI) announced that its Automotive Components White Paper is now available.

The white paper, conducted by The Martec Group, examines the increasing complexity of vehicles and how that continues to impact the automotive aftermarket. It also explored the future of components across automotive systems. Nearly 45 components were identified during research, and the list was pared down to 13 deemed to be “on the rise” and most likely to impact the industry. The 13 shortlisted components showcased several key technological themes pertinent to the aftermarket:

  • Safety innovations (e.g. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS)
  • Fuel economy/CAFE mandates
  • Electronic solutions (e.g. software/telematics, connected driving)
  • Transition toward 48-volt electrical/electronic architectures

“The overriding insight from the white paper that sticks in my mind after participating in developing this white paper is the effort needed to train technicians working in dealerships and aftermarket facilities to be able to efficiently and accurately service and repair next-generation vehicles,” said ETI Executive Manager Greg Potter. “From making sure we have appropriate diagnostic and hand tools to diagnose and service these new technologies to making sure repair information is available, this is a challenge that will continue to grow as even newer technology finds its way into vehicles.”

To download a copy of the white paper, click here.

