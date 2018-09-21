HD Repair Forum Announces Plans for Second Annual Conference

The HD Repair Forum has announced it will host its second annual conference for the heavy-duty collision repair industry on April 2-3, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the historic Hilton Fort Worth.

“The inaugural HD Repair Forum was a success,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder of the HD Repair Forum. “Our goal was to bring the decision makers and influencers of the industry together with the hope of helping drive improvement for all industry stakeholders. As evidenced by the list of attendees and the level of engagement, the Forum clearly fills the need. Attendees were able to share, learn and network with the leadership in the heavy-duty collision repair industry.”

The 2018 conference featured technical and management training from some of the most well-respected companies and trainers in the industry. In addition, executives from Navistar and Peterbilt discussed their new vehicle technology and the challenges repairers will face in the future. Several co-located meetings, such as AkzoNobel’s 20 group, were held during the week that brought in some of the best repairers in the U.S. and Canada. The vendor expo brought high visibility to supporting organizations that are committed to serving the industry.

“Our goal is simple: provide heavy-duty collision repairers with an avenue to collaborate with the key influencers in their business,” said Nessen. “Vehicle manufacturers, insurers, independent appraisers, information providers, tool and equipment suppliers, paint manufacturers, and paint, body and equipment suppliers are welcome.”

The HD Repair Forum expects its second conference to bring additional OEM participation, continue the discussion on industry repair standards, as well as provide relevant training and education for shop owners and managers.

For more information on the HD Repair Forum and its second annual conference, visit www.hdrepairforum.com.