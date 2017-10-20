Body Shop Business
The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Attorney Todd Tracy

The John Eagle case has really caught the attention of the collision repair industry, mainly because of the liability a collision repair facility exposes itself to when it does not repair a vehicle according to the automaker’s repair recommendations.

It seems the industry cannot get enough information on this case, so we thought we would provide a summary of the coverage BodyShop Business has offered over the last couple of months:

