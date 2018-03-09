Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

So my brother bought a new 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara the other day. He was so excited that he already took the doors off on a freak 72-degree day last month for his drive in to work. I, personally, would have been more excited about testing out the four-wheel drive in the gobs of snow we get in Northeast Ohio. Then again, I’m 18 years older than him, and safety is more of a priority with me; he probably still thinks he’s immortal.

I informed him of the “Jeep wave,” that all Jeep Wrangler owners wave to each other when passing by. He gave me a weird look.

I asked him if he knew what this thing was made of. He said he thought the doors and some of the structure were aluminum. Turns out, the doors and hood are aluminum, as well as the windshield frame and fenders. The tailgate is magnesium. The frame is high-strength steel, 100 lbs. lighter than the previous generation.

So, of course I told him about the importance of taking his Jeep to a body shop that can properly repair it. A shop with access to Fiat Chrysler Automotive repair information. A shop with the proper equipment for aluminum repair. A shop with technicians who have been trained in aluminum repair.

The kid’s smart, he builds robots for a living, but I think I told him something he doesn’t know. Just doing my brotherly duty.