Three Students Complete Zara’s Collision Center Apprenticeship Program

Zara’s Collision Center announced that Jay Alwood, Ryan Miller, and Travis Sunderland, students in Capital Area Career Center Auto Body Program, have completed their semester-long apprenticeships at Zara’s.

“It was an honor for us to include these three young men as part of our team for the past semester,” said Brad Zara, president of Zara’s. “All three learned, contributed and gained confidence and respect of their fellow team members. I’m excited for what the future holds for them.”

Alwood, of New Berlin High School, will join Zara’s detail department full time after graduation June 1. Ryan and Sunderland graduate from Taylorville High School May 25, with Ryan pursuing opportunities in the area and Sunderland attending Lincoln Tech in Indiana.

“The collision repair industry is a tremendous employment opportunity for young people after graduation,” said Zara. “When you consider student loan debt and the unknown many college graduates face to find a job in their field of study, this bridge to a skilled career path is something we’re proud to offer.”