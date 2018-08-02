Today Is the Deadliest Day of the Year for Car Wrecks

Today’s date of August 2 marks the deadliest day for car wrecks on highways in the United States, according to an article by Bloomberg.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, says that on Aug 2, on average, car wrecks are likely to kill more Americans than any other day of the year. The institute bases its calculations on fatalities from 2012 to 2016, with a total of 505 people killed on that day during the period.

The likely culprit is an increase in vacation travelers, but there’s no solid evidence to link the statistic to a certain cause.

August accounted for 15,914 fatalities during the study’s span.