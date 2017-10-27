TomTom HD Map for Autonomous Driving Extends to Japan

Navigation technology company TomTom announced that it is completing the collection of data for its high-definition (HD) map for Japan.

The TomTom HD Map will cover more than 18,000 kilometers (11,185 miles) of freeways across Japan. With existing coverage in the United States and Europe, the total coverage of TomTom HD maps globally now is nearly 380,000 kilometers (236,121 miles), according to the company.

“We are convinced that the TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA is the globally unified HD map service that OEMs and technology companies need for ADAS roll-out and autonomous driving systems,” said Willem Strijbosch, head of autonomous driving at TomTom. “With the addition of the highways in Japan, we’re building on our single global HD map – a map that works consistently across the road networks.”

The TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA is a highly accurate digital map that helps autonomous vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan maneuvers, even when traveling at high speeds, according to TomTom. The TomTom HD Map already is available for the majority of major highways in the United States and Europe.