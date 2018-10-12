Top 5 Headlines this Week on BodyShop Business

A prominent collision repair center in Ellwood City, Pa., has been ordered to pay thousands in back pay and damages to some of its workers, according to an article by the Ellwood City Ledger.

Attendees at this year’s SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 30-Nov. 2 are in for an adventure when they visit PPG’s booth (no. 24601) as a one-of-a-kind display will feature custom vehicles, distinctive artwork pieces, advanced automotive refinish products and other surprises.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it will be hosting some of the industry’s most trusted and popular automotive refinish professionals and TV personalities at SEMA this year to meet fans and sign autographs.

eDriving and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re) announced they have teamed up to offer companies with commercial fleets a driver risk reduction program. eDriving is guaranteeing that organizations will reduce the number of collisions by at least 20 percent in the first program year or the program fees will be refunded. The risk reduction program includes eDriving’s Mentor program and Munich Re’s Smart Mobility program.

This episode features Editor Jason Stahl talking about the difference between a paint and materials “supplier” and a paint and materials “partner.”