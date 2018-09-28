Top 5 Headlines this Week on BodyShop Business

Creating a roadmap of how the vehicle is going to be repaired provides the most accurate and efficient methods of repair and ensures that every standard operating procedure (SOP) is being met. In its cycle time class, I-CAR identifies that “Doing a complete repair blueprint has been identified as a key to improving efficiency in a repair facility.”

Dad died in 2006 from respiratory failure. My brothers and I say the industry killed him, but it was really ignorance that did him in.

A driver who crashed her Tesla Model S earlier this year is suing not only Tesla but a Service King Collision Repair location for at least $300,000 in damages.

In my “Ask The Expert” column in the August 2018 issue of BodyShop Business, I offered advice to a shop owner who said the morale in his shop was terrible. The morale in most any organization is based on the overall principles and philosophies of its leadership as perceived by those around them.

Earlier this year, Tracy commissioned three crash tests of three Honda Fit vehicles using various repair methods and OE and aftermarket parts to determine which vehicle performed the best and protected occupants the most. Tracy is the Texas-based attorney known for his $42 million legal ruling against John Eagle Collision in Dallas.