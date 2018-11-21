Top 5 Headlines this Week

Missed an update? No problem! Here are stories that have been topping the charts with our readers all this week.

Top 5 Stories

Subaru has released an updated scanning position statement in which they now “require” pre- and post-repair diagnostic checks on all vehicles 2004 and later.

Ford has already completed more than 1,000 deliveries as part of the initial phases of building up its self-driving business. Under the Walmart-Postmates pilot, Ford will be using research vehicles designed to simulate an autonomous experience. These vehicles will be used to gather consumer preference and opinion towards how autonomous vehicles function.

Nu-Look Collision announced that for the seventh consecutive year, it has made a sizeable donation to deserving families in the Rochester area. Nu-Look, in partnership with Monroe 1 BOCES, has selected three families to benefit from this year’s contribution of $6,000 worth of Wegmans gift cards.

Chief and Celette, two of the world’s leading providers of vehicle specification data, computerized measuring systems and collision repair equipment, are working together to jointly develop the most expansive databases of vehicle dimensional specifications in the industry.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has joined CIECA as a new corporate member.