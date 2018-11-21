Top 5 Headlines this Week

Body Shop Business
Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 19: Repairs that Require Recalibration, Presented by Autel

VIDEO: Counterfeit Airbags, Presented by Honda

Missed an update? No problem! Here are stories that have been topping the charts with our readers all this week.

Top 5 Stories

1) Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

Subaru has released an updated scanning position statement in which they now “require” pre- and post-repair diagnostic checks on all vehicles 2004 and later.

2) Ford Partners with Walmart, Postmates to Test Autonomous Grocery Delivery

Ford has already completed more than 1,000 deliveries as part of the initial phases of building up its self-driving business. Under the Walmart-Postmates pilot, Ford will be using research vehicles designed to simulate an autonomous experience. These vehicles will be used to gather consumer preference and opinion towards how autonomous vehicles function.

3) Nu-Look Collision Makes Donation to Deserving Families in Rochester, N.Y.

Nu-Look Collision announced that for the seventh consecutive year, it has made a sizeable donation to deserving families in the Rochester area. Nu-Look, in partnership with Monroe 1 BOCES, has selected three families to benefit from this year’s contribution of $6,000 worth of Wegmans gift cards.

4) Chief, Celette Announce Strategic Alliance to Build World’s Largest Vehicle Specification Databases

Chief and Celette, two of the world’s leading providers of vehicle specification data, computerized measuring systems and collision repair equipment, are working together to jointly develop the most expansive databases of vehicle dimensional specifications in the industry.

5) Sherwin-Williams Joins CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has joined CIECA as a new corporate member.

 

 

