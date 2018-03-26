Toyota Collision Pros Publication Lists Calibration Steps for Bird’s Eye View Camera

Toyota’s Bird’s Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan enables drivers to push a button and see a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

Available on select Camry, C-HR, RAV4, Highlander and Land Cruiser models, the feature helps drivers “make safe decisions when parking and leaving tight spaces,” Toyota says in the Winter 2018 edition of its Collision Pros publication.

The article in Collision Pros details the steps and tools needed to calibrate the cameras.

To download the Winter 2018 edition or previous editions of Toyota’s Collision Pros, visit the Toyota Collision Repair & Refinish Training website.