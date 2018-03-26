Body Shop Business
Auto Industry/Toyota
ago

Toyota Collision Pros Publication Lists Calibration Steps for Bird’s Eye View Camera

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber from Testing Driverless Vehicles

PPG Recognizes Painters Supply with Platinum Distributor of the Year Award

National Auto Body Council Members Team Up to Promote Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April

Automotive Service Association Releases Updates to ‘Not-Included Operations’ Charts

CARSTAR Wilson Lineville Opens as Satellite Location to Serve Howard, Wis.

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

State Farm’s Net Worth Nearly $100 Billion Despite 2017 Underwriting Loss

Ford: ‘Substantial Variations’ in Aftermarket Hood, Bumper Brackets for F-150

Toyota’s Bird’s Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan enables drivers to push a button and see a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

Available on select Camry, C-HR, RAV4, Highlander and Land Cruiser models, the feature helps drivers “make safe decisions when parking and leaving tight spaces,” Toyota says in the Winter 2018 edition of its Collision Pros publication.

The article in Collision Pros details the steps and tools needed to calibrate the cameras.

To download the Winter 2018 edition or previous editions of Toyota’s Collision Pros, visit the Toyota Collision Repair & Refinish Training website.

Show Full Article