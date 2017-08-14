Toyota, Intel, Denso Form Group to Boost Network Capacity for Big Data in Connected Cars

Toyota, Intel and Denso are among the companies that have formed the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, which aims to develop the infrastructure needed to support the skyrocketing data demand from connected vehicles.

“The objective of the consortium is to develop an ecosystem for connected cars to support emerging services such as intelligent driving, the creation of maps with real-time data and driving assistance based on cloud computing,” the companies said in a news release.

The consortium estimates that data volume between vehicles and the cloud will balloon to 10 exabytes per month by 2025 – approximately 10,000 times larger than today’s volume.

“This expected increase will trigger the need for new architectures of network and computing infrastructure to support distributed resources and topology-aware storage capacity,” the companies said. “The architectures will be compliant with applicable standards, which requires collaboration on a local and global scale.

“The consortium will focus on increasing network capacity to accommodate automotive big data in a reasonable fashion between vehicles and the cloud by means of edge computing and more efficient network design.”

Other objectives include defining requirements and developing use cases for emerging mobile devices with a focus on the automotive industry, and bringing them to standard-setting organizations, industry consortiums and solution providers.

The consortium also will encourage the development of best practices for the distributed and layered computing approach recommended by its members, the group said.