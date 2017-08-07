Body Shop Business
Auto Industry/Alliances
ago

Toyota, Mazda Will Explore Possibility of Building U.S. Assembly Plant

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

iPhone Maker Foxconn Plans to Build Self-Driving Vehicles in Michigan

I-CAR: Full-Body Sectioning Never a Safe or Viable Repair Option

Ford: New Modular Apron Tube on F-150, F-250 No Longer ‘Beast of a Repair’

BASF Helps Victory Junction Children’s Camp Upgrade Bus Fleet

Jeff Beck, Van Halen’s Michael Anthony to Play in All-Star Jam Session at SEMA Industry Awards Banquet

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

As part of a newly inked alliance, Toyota and Mazda said they will “explore establishing a joint-venture plant” in the United States.

The assembly plant would have an estimated annual production capacity of 300,000 units, the automakers said.

Mazda and Toyota would split the cost of building the facility, which would cost around $1.6 billion and create as many as 4,000 jobs.

The new plant would make new Mazda crossover models for the North American market as well as the Toyota Corolla, they said.

“In addition to the collaboration in product and technology areas that the companies have enjoyed thus far, Toyota and Mazda intend to improve competitiveness in manufacturing through this new production collaboration,” the automakers said in a news release.

Other goals of the alliance are to jointly develop technologies for electric vehicles and “to jointly develop technologies for onboard multimedia infotainment systems in preparation for increased use of in-car information technologies and the increasing demand for connected technologies.”

“In addition, Toyota will cooperate with Mazda in Toyota’s vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technologies with the ultimate goal of creating a mobile society devoid of accidents,” the automakers said.

Show Full Article