Toyota Partners with Artificial Intelligence Firm Nvidia on Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Nvidia said it is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies that will enhance the capabilities of autonomous driving systems planned for market introduction within the next few years.

Toyota will use the Nvidia Drive PX artificial intelligence (AI) car computer platform to power advanced autonomous driving systems planned for market introduction, according to Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia.

Engineering teams from the two companies are developing sophisticated software on Nvidia’s AI platform that will enable Toyota vehicles to better understand the massive volume of data generated by sensors on the car, and to handle the broad spectrum of autonomous driving situations, according to Nvidia.

“Toyota has worked on autonomous driving technologies for over 20 years with the aim of reducing traffic fatalities to zero as an ultimate goal, achieving smoother traffic and providing mobility for all,” said Ken Koibuchi, executive general manager at Toyota. “Through this collaboration, we intend to accelerate the development of autonomous driving systems that are even more safe and capable.”

AI, and specifically deep learning, has become an important tool for the development of self-driving vehicles, particularly because of its ability to recognize and handle the nearly infinite number of scenarios encountered on the road.

Autonomous vehicles require an onboard supercomputer to process and interpret the data from all the sensors on the car. While many prototype vehicles contain a trunk full of computers to handle this complex task, the Nvidia Drive PX platform equipped with the next-generation Xavier processor will fit in your hand and deliver 30 trillion deep learning operations per second, according to Nvidia.

The Drive PX platform fuses data from cameras, lidar, radar and other sensors. The system then can use AI to understand the 360-degree environment surrounding the car, localize itself on an HD map and anticipate potential hazards while driving. In addition, the system software receives updates over the air, so the car can become smarter and smarter over time.

“We envision a future society where autonomous vehicles whisk people safely and comfortably around beautiful cities,” said Jensen Huang, chief executive officer and founder of Nvidia. “The development of a self-driving car is one of the greatest technical challenges that’s ever been tackled.

“We’re combining breakthroughs in AI and high-performance computing to build Nvidia Drive PX, the brain of the autonomous car. [The] announcement with Toyota is the strongest indication that this autonomous future will soon become a reality.”