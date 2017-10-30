Body Shop Business
2017 SEMA Show
Toyota Wholesale Parts Will Have a Presence at SEMA Show

Toyota Wholesale Parts will have a presence alongside Toyota Racing at the 2017 SEMA Show.

The company invites attendees to see its new products, meet famous athletes and motorsports legends and enter the TRRP Challenge for a chance to win a new drone.

Toyota Wholesale Parts will be in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall, Booth No. 24800.

Highlights will include:

  • New Genuine Toyota radiator and condenser product line – Toyota is offering up to 70 percent off condensers and 50 percent off radiators from OE parts with its new Genuine product line. The substantial price reduction provides Toyota Dealers and independent repair facilities with genuine OE radiators and condensers at competitive prices.
  • Motorsports legends – Stop in to experience a live broadcast of the Action Sports Show. Reigning NHRA Top Fuel Dragster champion Antron Brown will do a live interview at the booth.
  • Toyota Recommended Repair Procedures (TRRP) – Save time and reduce your supplement count. TRRP incorporates Toyota Genuine Repair Procedures, which helps to ensure a safe and proper repair. Embedded in Mitchell Estimating Cloud software, TRRP allows users to write estimates guided by Toyota’s best practices for collision repair.

Toyota Motor North America and Mitchell International will partner at the 2017 SEMA Show for the first-ever TRRP Challenge. Challengers will utilize the new Mitchell Estimating Cloud software powered with Toyota Recommended Repair Procedures. The fastest, most accurate estimate of the day will win one of several prizes, including a drone.

