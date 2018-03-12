Body Shop Business
Auto Industry/Toyota
Toyota’s February U.S. Sales up Nearly 5 Percent

Toyota's February U.S. Sales up Nearly 5 Percent

Toyota Motor North America reported February 2018 U.S. sales of 182,195 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent from February 2017 on a volume basis.

With the same amount of selling days in February 2018 compared to February 2017, sales were up 4.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

“We’re off to an outstanding start to the year,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “Best-ever February light truck results, combined with continued strong sales of the all-new 2018 Camry, give us great momentum as we kick off our spring ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ sales event.”

SUV sales have been hot for most of the automakers, and Toyota is no exception. February U.S. sales of the Toyota RAV4 were up 13.3 percent to 29,867 units.

Sales of the redesigned Toyota Camry were up 12.2 percent to 30,865 units

