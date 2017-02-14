Body Shop Business
Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Addition of Pit-Fill Spot Putty

To ensure an ultra smooth surface, use Transtar’s Pit-Fill Spot Putty, a single-component, polymer-based system that air dries to a sandable, durable finish in minutes. Designed for use in filling scratches, pinholes, low spots, blemishes, sanding marks and other surface imperfections, Pit-Fill Spot Putty has excellent adhesion to bare metal, galvanized, aluminum and over other properly prepared existing finishes. Once cured, it can be sanded to a featheredge and accepts virtually all paint finishes. It features minimal shrinkage and an ultra-smooth consistency. Benefits include:

  • Excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates
  • Dries in minutes and is easy to apply
  • Ready to sand in half the time of other spot putties
  • Superior adhesion and featheredging properties
  • Excellent hold-out with minimal shrinkage
  • Durable, polymer-based system
  • Easy-to-close container keeps material clean
  • Ergo dynamic package helps reduce waste and is easier to handle than larger tubes

For more information about Transtar’s products and services, visit www.tat-co.com.

