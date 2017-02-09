Body Shop Business
Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Breakthrough 1K Technology

Transtar Autobody Technologies Announces Breakthrough 1K Technology

Transtar Autobody Technologies’ DTM Waterborne Primer is a gray, premium grade, 1K anti-corrosive waterborne primer surfacer that performs like a 2K product. It provides exceptional flow and leveling along with superior film build and sanding characteristics. This unique, ready to spray formula is fast-drying and may also be used as a sealer. It offers excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and can be directly topcoated with: solvent and waterborne basecoats, single-stage urethanes, polyurethane enamels, acrylic enamels, synthetic enamels and acrylic lacquers. This primer provides exceptional corrosion resistance when applied direct to metal. Benefits include:

  • Can be used as a primer or sealer
  • Outstanding barrier coat protection over existing featheredged finishes, reducing redos due to wrinkling, bleeding and contour mapping
  • 1K anti-corrosive waterborne primer surfacer that performs like a 2K product
  • Excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates, see TDS for full list
  • Direct-to-metal application
  • 4-day critical recoat time without sanding; most other primers are 24-48 hours
  • North American compliant (low-VOC)
  • Topcoat with a large variety of basecoats (water and solvent), enamels, lacquers, etc.

For more information about Transtar’s products and services, visit www.tat-co.com.

